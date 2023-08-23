Outrage Over Video of Rat Dancing on NYC Roadway

Video shared on Instagram, referencing character Remy from Ratatouille.

Rat seen in the middle of a crowd, people singing and dancing around it.

Posted three days ago, garnered 1.2 million views and numerous negative comments.

People were irritated after seeing a video of a group of people attempting to dance with a rat in the middle of a roadway. Many people flocked to the comments section to voice their outrage about the occurrence. The scene is set in New York City, according to the text inserts in the video.

The video was shared on Instagram with a message that alluded to a character from the 2007 animated film Ratatouille. “No way they’re dancing with Remy,” it says. For the uninitiated, Remy is the name of the protagonist of the fantasy film Ratatouille. Remy befriends a man and becomes a chef with his assistance in the novel.

The video begins with the rat standing in the middle of a crowd, with a few people close singing and dancing. They soon notice the animal and resume their show while staring at it. At one point, a person approaches the rodent and begins to dance with it. The video concludes with the animal fleeing.

Three days ago, the video was posted. It has had about 1.2 million views since it was shared, and the figure is growing. Furthermore, the video has received a large number of comments. People flocked to the comments section to express their displeasure with the dancers.

