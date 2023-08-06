Penguins with Backpacks: Video Melts Hearts and Goes Viral

Heartwarming video of penguins with backpacks captures attention online.

Video brings joy and positivity to Twitter users.

Penguins waddling with suitcases on their backs become a symbol of togetherness.

Countless videos flood the Internet, yet only a few have the unique ability to instantly elevate our spirits.

Among them is this video, which is making many happy on Twitter. The video depicts a touching sight of penguins waddling with suitcases on their backs.

Many people were fascinated by the little critters’ pure cuteness and heartfelt display of togetherness.

While some said that seeing penguins carrying their lovely little backpacks was the sweetest thing they’d seen all day, others expressed a desire to join in on the fun. Some even speculated on what might be inside those adorable little bags.

“Penguins going on a trip,” says the caption of the video, which was published on Twitter by the handle @buitengebieden.

The movie features adorable penguins taking little steps, each with a multicolored bag on their back. A person is filming them as they walk.

Watch the viral video of penguins here:

Penguins going on a trip.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/NhZWk7cdJu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 5, 2023

The video has had over 16.2 million views since it was shared on August 5, and the number is still growing. A few people even left their ideas in the comments area.

Here’s how people reacted to this cute video:

A Twitter user wrote, “Now this is a fantastic little video!” “I don’t know where they’re headed, but I wanna go too,” posted another.

A third commented, “Oh my goodness, so cute!”

“The way penguins walk will be forever entertaining,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “I want one now.”

“I’m wondering what’s in these backpacks. A fishie?” enquired a sixth. What are your thoughts on this cute video of penguins carrying cute little bags on their ba?

