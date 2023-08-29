RCMP Rescues Raccoon from Bathroom After Dog Fight

Raccoon follows the dog, gets stuck in the bathroom.

Homeowner calls for help; RCMP comes to the rescue.

Officers use poles to catch the raccoon.

After wreaking havoc on a British Columbia family, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) apprehended it. The police also posted a video of the rescue operation on YouTube.

Officers were summoned to a property in Langford when a medium-sized dog and a raccoon got into a fight, according to the West Shore RCMP. The raccoon followed the dog into the house and became trapped in the bathroom.

“The homeowner called police looking for help removing the raccoon, while another complainant called police reporting screaming coming from the home, no doubt due to the raccoon invader,” West Shore RCMP said in a press statement.

They also uploaded a video to YouTube showing authorities removing the raccoon from the washroom.

The RCMP had phoned the Animal Control Emergency Line before the police arrived. They were unable to attend, so officers arrived and successfully captured the raccoon using a dog pole and a lacrosse pole. After the authorities had captured the raccoon, it was released into the wild.

