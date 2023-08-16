Rent for Toilet with Bed in Delhi Raises Eyebrows

Reddit user posts room photo, asks for rent estimate in GK 2, Delhi.

Image reveals room with white and green theme, basic amenities.

Shocking aspect: Western commode without partition next to shower area.

Advertisement

A Reddit user recently published a photo of a room and asked people how much rent they would pay in GK 2 in Delhi for a home like that.

However, the image of the chamber has horrified internet users. Are you curious as to why? Continue reading to discover out.

“What’s the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK 2?” enquired Reddit user ‘supermarketblues’ after posting a photo of a room in the platform’s community dubbed ‘Delhi.’

The image shows a room with a white and green colour scheme, as well as practical conveniences like a pedestal fan, bed, air conditioner, and even a shower cubicle.

The presence of a western commode beside the shower area with no walls or partitions to separate it from the remainder of the room, on the other hand, has folks in disbelief.

Take a look at the picture of the room here:

Advertisement

The image was shared on Reddit two days ago. It has since received over 1,000 upvotes and numerous comments.

Check out the reactions of people to this room:

“That’s a toilet with a bed,” posted a Redditor.

Advertisement

“That’s a prison with extra space and facilities,” added another.

A third expressed, “Mai Uttam Nagar me kisi chote room mein reh lunga, par is room me kabhi nahi [I will stay in a small room in Uttam Nagar, but never in this room].”

“Ye studio room hai ya extended bathroom mei bed daal diya? ₹2,000 se zyada nahi dena. Isko dekh kar ₹2,000 bhi bahot lag raha [Is this a studio room or a bed placed in an extended bathroom? Don’t pay more than ₹2,000 for it. It looks like it’s not even worth ₹2,000],” wrote a fourth.

A fifth joined, “‘Don’t shit where you eat’ literally.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Video: Daughter Names Son After Step-Dad, He’s Overjoyed Woman's heartwarming surprise for stepfather captivates social media. She names her newborn...