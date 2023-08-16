Rent for Toilet with Bed in Delhi Raises Eyebrows

Video: Daughter Names Son After Step-Dad, He’s Overjoyed
A Reddit user recently published a photo of a room and asked people how much rent they would pay in GK 2 in Delhi for a home like that.
However, the image of the chamber has horrified internet users. Are you curious as to why? Continue reading to discover out.
“What’s the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK 2?” enquired Reddit user ‘supermarketblues’ after posting a photo of a room in the platform’s community dubbed ‘Delhi.’
The image shows a room with a white and green colour scheme, as well as practical conveniences like a pedestal fan, bed, air conditioner, and even a shower cubicle.
The presence of a western commode beside the shower area with no walls or partitions to separate it from the remainder of the room, on the other hand, has folks in disbelief.
What’s the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK2?
by u/supermarketblues in delhi
The image was shared on Reddit two days ago. It has since received over 1,000 upvotes and numerous comments.
“That’s a toilet with a bed,” posted a Redditor.
“That’s a prison with extra space and facilities,” added another.
A third expressed, “Mai Uttam Nagar me kisi chote room mein reh lunga, par is room me kabhi nahi [I will stay in a small room in Uttam Nagar, but never in this room].”
“Ye studio room hai ya extended bathroom mei bed daal diya? ₹2,000 se zyada nahi dena. Isko dekh kar ₹2,000 bhi bahot lag raha [Is this a studio room or a bed placed in an extended bathroom? Don’t pay more than ₹2,000 for it. It looks like it’s not even worth ₹2,000],” wrote a fourth.
A fifth joined, “‘Don’t shit where you eat’ literally.”
