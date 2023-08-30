Restaurant’s No-Weapons Policy Sparks Debate

Advertisement

The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association recently voiced its concerns on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a new policy initiated by Reem’s California, a local chain of eateries specializing in Arab street food and baked goods. The restaurant chain has explicitly stated that it will not serve customers who are carrying weapons.

On August 24th, the association made a post stating, “NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s.” They elaborated that one of their officers had been denied service the previous weekend because they were in uniform and armed. The association also speculated that this policy might extend to members of the US military.

In response, Reem’s California issued a statement to the San Francisco Gate, addressing the accusations. They explained, “Reem’s is dedicated to promoting social and racial justice in our communities. This also means creating a safe environment for our customers and staff. Given the rising gun violence, which disproportionately affects people of color, youth, and LGBTQ+ individuals, we believe that enforcing a strict no-gun policy in our establishment contributes to a safer environment.”

The statement went on to say, “Many members of our community have been directly impacted by gun violence, whether through personal experiences in San Francisco or Oakland, surviving war or occupation, or feeling increased fear due to growing political extremism.”

Reem’s California’s response underscores their commitment to prioritizing safety and inclusivity in their restaurant. The issue shines a light on the intersection of public safety, personal rights, and the broader social context in which such policies are being enacted.