Saree in Rome: Viral Video Sensation

A video that Pallavi Raj, a digital content maker, published on Instagram is going viral. What makes the video so unique, you may wonder. She wore a saree and wandered through the streets of Rome.

She dressed up in a saree and walked to the streets to celebrate her anniversary. She posted a video on Instagram of people’s responses on the streets. As she went in a pink and gold saree, onlookers applauded and took photos. Pallavis’ video has received almost 5 million views.

“How Italian people reacted when I wore saree in Rome. I got ready for my first anniversary and while we were walking on the streets we thought of capturing Italians’ reaction to my outfit,” the video caption says.

The internet was blown away by her confidence and how she pulled off an ethnic dress in a distant nation. “In today’s world, especially in India, where everyone is attempting to westernise and adopt Western culture, these videos make one feel proud.” Even the idea of donning a saree and dressing up in full traditional attire is admirable, since when we go out, we just strive to be as western as possible. “Keep going,” one user advised.

“My mother spent a month travelling throughout Europe (Milan, Venice, Rome, Vatican City, and Switzerland) wearing only silk sarees!” She feels most at ease in it and treasures the comments her ensemble has garnered to this day!” Another user commented.

