Scottish Dogs Trained to Foil Eagle Attacks

Jonny and Daisy Ames develop a dog training program to deter sea eagles from attacking livestock in Scotland.

The program uses drones with eagle-shaped lures to simulate threats without harming the birds.

The training initiative aims to foster coexistence between farmers and the endangered species.

In response to the growing tensions between farmers and Scotland’s resurgent sea eagles, Jonny and Daisy Ames have devised an inventive solution to protect valuable livestock without resorting to shooting the majestic birds. The couple established a dog training program at their falconry near Aviemore, where they are training two young working dogs, Luigi and Peaches, from the Roman-era Maremma breed.

The dogs are being taught to keep watch on the skies above sheep fields and deter the sea eagles from preying on vulnerable lambs. Inspired by experiences with the Cheetah Conservation Project in Namibia, the couple uses drones with eagle-shaped lures to simulate a predatory threat, teaching the dogs to scare off the birds without harming them.

Sea eagles, once extinct in the British Isles, have been successfully reintroduced, but the growing population has led to conflicts with farmers who suffer financial losses due to predation. The Ames’ training program aims to foster coexistence between farmers and the endangered species, ensuring the eagles’ protection while safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods.

Though some farmers remain skeptical about the program’s scalability, the innovative approach offers hope for finding common ground between preserving Scotland’s wildlife heritage and supporting local agriculture. With increased understanding and cooperation, the coexistence of eagles and farmers could become a shining example of successful conservation efforts worldwide.

