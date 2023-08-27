Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Jellyfish in This Seaweed Picture!

Look at the image and pay close attention to it.

There are many jellyfish in the image, but only one is hidden.

You have 9 seconds to find the hidden jellyfish.

Advertisement

Seek and find puzzles are popular among puzzle and brain teaser fans. These visuals captivate the human mind, making it harder to detect hidden objects/animals.

Because of its peculiarity, one such seek-and-find puzzle has become the talk of the town.

The image was shared on Facebook, and it dares you to find a jellyfish concealed among the seaweed.

Human brains are amazing organs, capable of processing massive amounts of data in the blink of an eye.

When a puzzle presents a difficulty, such as locating a hidden feature in a complicated scene, our brains can occasionally succumb to their own efficiency.

So, are you ready for the challenge of finding the hidden jellyfish in 9 seconds? Are you ready to put your observation abilities to the test?

Advertisement

This is the ultimate test that will put your abilities to the test.

Start the timer and start looking for the hidden robin.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Jellyfish in 9 Seconds

The image depicts a lovely sea loaded with seaweed and other flora. There are several things that can keep you from discovering the jellyfish.

This can be perplexing because the jellyfish is disguised as seaweed and fits in entirely with the surroundings.

So, how’s your hunt going?

Advertisement

Have you found the hidden jellyfish?

The time constraint adds to the challenge of locating the concealed animal in this puzzle.

But there is no need to be concerned. Here are some hints to help you solve this puzzle:

Seek and find puzzles normally require your undivided attention. So, for a few moments, turn off all other devices and concentrate on this image.

Zoom in on the image: Another method for finding the jellyfish is to zoom in on various portions of the image and look for it.

Now, hurry up and discover the jellyfish before the timer runs out.

Advertisement

The period has come to an end!

Oh no! The countdown has ended after 9 seconds.

How near were you to spotting the elusive sea creature?

If you discovered it, congratulations! Your visual abilities have served you well.

It’s okay if you didn’t find the little jellyfish; don’t give up! Continue to try your hand at these seek-and-find puzzles, and you will undoubtedly emerge as a great puzzle master.

Find the Jellyfish- Solution

Advertisement

The solution is in the image below.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Visual Test: How many hexagons do you see in this picture? There is a picture with hexagons of various sizes and shapes. There...

Advertisement