Singer Paushali Sahu Receives Bitter Gourd Surprise with Note from Swiggy Instamart

A resident of Bengaluru got a shock when she found an unanticipated addition in her Swiggy Instamart grocery delivery. Alongside the caramel popcorn she had requested, singer Paushali Sahu was surprised to receive a bitter gourd (karela) accompanied by a message from the food delivery app.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her encounter, stating, “Received a bitter gourd from Swiggy along with the caramel popcorn I ordered yesterday.” She even labeled it as the most unusual Friendship Day campaign ever.

Sahu’s tweet featured an image of the vegetable alongside the note provided by Swiggy Instamart. The message contained a poem and a valuable insight, illustrating that individuals we might distance ourselves from often have our best interests at heart, akin to the bitter gourd. The company conveyed, “On this Friendship Day, let’s honor the bitter gourds in our existence, as they prove to be remarkable companions.”

