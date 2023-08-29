Single Dad’s Heartwarming Gesture for Daughter on Mother’s Day Goes Viral

Single dad dresses up in a dress and wig for his daughter’s Mother’s Day celebration at school.

The father says he wanted to do something special for his daughter.

He just wanted to make his daughter happy.

A story about a father going above and beyond to surprise his daughter has touched many people’s hearts. He dressed up in a dress and wig for a programme at her school.

Prachya Deebu, 48, also turned to Facebook to share a photo of himself with his daughter while at her school’s Mother’s Day ceremonies.

Unlike May 12, this day is observed on August 12 each year in Thailand. Various schools across the country plan programmes in which kids demonstrate their love and respect for their mothers on this day or the day before.

Deebu wore a white and black striped dress to his daughter’s school’s Mother’s Day events.

He’s also wearing a long-haired wig. Nattawadee Kornjan, his 15-year-old daughter, is also shown in the photo, with a broad smile on her face.

“Even though I am a single father and her stepfather, I always tell Cream that she is my daughter, and I love her like my own biological child,” reports Mashable Asia, quoting a local outlet.

Deebu adopted Kornjan, whom he affectionately refers to as Cream, as a child.

“I will do my best as both father and mother in order to take care of my girl,” Deebu also stated this while discussing his bond with his daughter.

The post was shared on August 11, and it has left some speechless. It has garnered about 14,000 reactions to date, and counting. It has also been re-shared nearly 1,500 times.

Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions. “Believe me, your child loves you as much as you love your child,” reads a comment when translated from Thai. “Very cute,” posted another.

Several others echoed the same emoticon and called the man’s getsure “adorable”. A third added, “A father’s heart is so big.” A fourth added, “Awesome. I bow my head.” A fifth wrote, “Dad is so cool.”

