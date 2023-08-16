Snake Found in Iowa Target Cart, Rescued and Investigated

Animal control called to the scene, safely removing the snake from the cart.

Authorities probe how the snake ended up in the store, reviewing security footage.

Snake’s ownership and entry into the cart remain a mystery; no clear leads yet.

A 6-foot-long snake was discovered in a shopping cart by shoppers at an Iowa Target. The snake, a Columbian red boa constrictor, was rescued and is now secure.

Authorities are currently investigating how the reptile ended up in the store. According to Newsweek, the event occurred on Saturday morning at a Target store in Sioux City, Iowa.

To deal with the situation, animal control was summoned at 11:30 a.m. It is unclear whether the snake was originally seen by a customer or an employee.

On Monday, an employee from the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Centre, where the boa constrictor is being housed, told Newsweek over the phone that they had studied security footage from the Target parking lot. However, it is unknown who the snake belonged to and how it wound there inside the shopping cart.

Male Columbian red-tailed boas are normally 6 to 8 feet long, while females are 7 to 9 feet long, according to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin. Females of this size can weigh up to 30 pounds.

