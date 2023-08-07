Spot the Difference: Find three differences in the Mummy picture!

To improve cognitive ability, engage in exercise and puzzle solving.

Challenge yourself to solve at least one spot the difference daily.

Test your vision by identifying differences between similar photos.

There are numerous strategies to boost overall cognitive ability, such as exercise and puzzle solving.

Doing exercises may become tiresome at some point; but, solving puzzles will never become monotonous.

If you truly want to enhance your observation and attention to detail, you should solve at least one spot the difference challenge every day.

These puzzles test your vision by asking you to discover differences between two nearly identical photos.

If you want to see how good your skills are, play this identify the difference game we’ve provided for you today. Are you prepared? Let’s get started.

Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds

The illustration above depicts a resurrected mummy. There is a moon made of cheese visible, and bats are soaring high in the sky.

The mummy is strolling in the cemetery. The two photos may appear identical, yet there are three distinctions between them.

You must find them all within the time limit. You also have only 9 seconds to locate all of the differences.

If you’re having trouble identifying the differences, don’t worry because we’re about to solve this spot the difference challenge for you.

To view it, scroll down.

Spot the Difference Solution

Within 9 seconds, you had to identify three changes between the two mummy images. They are as follows:

