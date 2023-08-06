Spot three differences between the two boy cutting wood pictures

There are numerous strategies to boost overall cognitive ability, such as exercise and puzzle solving.

Doing exercises may become tiresome at some point; but, solving puzzles will never become monotonous.

If you truly want to enhance your observation and attention to detail, you should solve at least one spot the difference challenge every day.

These puzzles test your vision by asking you to discover differences between two nearly identical photos. If you want to see how good your talents are, play this identify the difference game we offer for you today.

Let’s get started.

Spot 3 differences in 12 seconds

The image above shows a little boy sitting and chopping wood with his axe. The two photos are nearly identical and appear indistinguishable, but a closer examination reveals three changes.

You must bear the weight of determining the difference between the two images. You also have 12 seconds to find it. Best wishes.

Remember, you only have 12 seconds.

If you’re having trouble identifying the differences, don’t worry because we’re about to solve this spot the difference challenge for you. To view it, scroll down.

Spot the difference solution

Here are the changes between the two images of a boy sawing wood. Check it out for yourself:

