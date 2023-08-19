Stranger’s Kindness Rescues Woman’s Sole Photo Amidst Maui Fire Loss

The photo, discovered on Lanai, depicted her with her great-grandmother at her high school graduation.

The photo marked the final page of an album filled with cherished memories.

Maui’s wildfire tragedy has claimed 106 lives, leaving many families displaced, but Aubrey’s discovery offers a ray of hope.

Aubrey Vailoces, who faced the devastating loss of her home and possessions during the Maui wildfires, discovered a glimmer of hope in the midst of the destruction.

She stumbled upon a photograph on Lanai, a tiny Hawaiian island, which depicted Mrs. Vailoces standing beside her late great-grandmother during her high school graduation. Although the photo sustained minor damage from the fire, Mrs. Vailoces expressed her appreciation that the faces captured in the picture remained untouched.

During a heartfelt interview on Good Morning America, Mrs. Vailoces revealed that the photograph is now her only remaining possession from her home, where she lived with her partner, three daughters, and mother. When the fire struck, the family hurriedly evacuated to her partner’s parents’ house, leaving all their belongings behind.

Mrs. Vailoces reflected on the photo’s significance, sharing that her great-grandmother had played a pivotal role in raising her while her parents worked in the United States. This photo, capturing her high school graduation and upcoming move to America, served as the concluding chapter in a cherished album filled with precious memories.

“My great-grandmother… cared for me when my parents were working in the United States, and she meticulously compiled a thick album filled with pictures from every birthday, graduation, and hospital visits, among other moments,” she shared. “That photo marked the very last page of the album because it captured my high school graduation, just before I was about to move to America with my parents.”

In the meantime, Maui County officials have confirmed that the death toll from the devastating wildfire has reached 106. This catastrophe has displaced numerous families and left communities grappling with profound loss. Despite the enormity of the tragedy, Mrs. Vailoces’ discovery provides a glimmer of hope amidst the ruins.

