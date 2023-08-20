Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subway Gymnastics: Viral Video Sparks Debate

Subway Gymnastics: Viral Video Sparks Debate

Articles
Advertisement
Subway Gymnastics: Viral Video Sparks Debate

Subway Gymnastics: Viral Video Sparks Debate

Advertisement
  • Sharma performs gymnastics inside a metro coach, an unconventional setting.
  • Video posted on Instagram, showcasing her skills in a partially filled train.
  • Video garners almost 3.6 million views and counting.
Advertisement

A video of a lady performing gymnastics inside a subway has gone viral. Misha Sharma, the woman, picked an unconventional setting to demonstrate her somersault skills: inside a metro coach.

Sharma, an athlete, posted a video of her performance on Instagram. The movie begins with a partially filled metro train, with some passengers sitting and others standing. She locates a less busy spot and proceeds to demonstrate her gymnastics abilities.

The post has nearly 3.6 million views, and the figure is rapidly climbing. It has also attracted a variety of responses from Instagram users. Some admired Sharma’s abilities, while others condemned him, claiming that such acts should not be performed in public.

It’s quite unusual to see a somersault executed inside a metro coach, which isn’t usually associated with such gymnastics. Nonetheless, Misha Sharma’s film has received attention and spurred a debate about where such activities should take place.

Also Read

Viral Video: Ninja’ Cat’s Incredible Hiding Skills Put to the Test
Viral Video: Ninja’ Cat’s Incredible Hiding Skills Put to the Test

Cat initially eludes detection, showcasing its mastery of concealment. The cat startles...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story