Surprising Discovery: Black Bear Napping in Bald Eagle’s Nest!

Sleeping black bear found in bald eagle’s nest in Alaska.

US Fish and Wildlife Service posts the incident on Instagram.

Black bear raids on eagle nests have caused nestling losses in the past.

Advertisement

A sleeping black bear was spotted in a bald eagle’s nest. While monitoring eagle nests on an Alaskan military base, researchers discovered a bear happily napping in one of the nests.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service posted about the incident on Instagram. “While a napping black bear isn’t what you would expect to find in a bald eagle nest when conducting an eagle nest productivity survey, it might not be too extraordinary on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – JBER, Alaska. In the past years, a few eagle nests have been raided by black bears with predictably bad results for the nesting eagles (i.e., loss of that year’s nestlings). During a survey flown with a helicopter in May, this nest was occupied by an adult female eagle seen incubating an egg on the nest.”

This entry was published on July 21st. It has received nearly 3,000 likes since it was shared. Many netizens have also commented on the share.

Also Read Man Gets Light Bulb Stuck in Mouth Attempting Online Challenge A Chinese man found himself in a bizarre and dangerous situation after...