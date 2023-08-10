Tuna Addict Man: Wears Juice as Cologne, Eats 15 Cans Weekly
During a late July family fishing trip, Jane Castor, the Mayor of Tampa Bay, had an unexpected catch – she reeled in a significant amount of cocaine weighing about 70 pounds, with an estimated value of $1.1 million. This incident occurred on July 23 in the Florida Keys. Castor, who previously served as the chief of the Tampa Police Department, spotted a package floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
Initially referred to as a “recreational boater” by authorities, it was later revealed that Castor was the person who discovered the drugs. The package, concealed in cellophane and featuring a butterfly image, contained 25 blocks of cocaine. Castor marked the location and promptly informed the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The City of Tampa highlighted her unwavering dedication, stating that “Mayor Jane Castor is never off duty.” The cocaine was later taken into custody by Border Patrol agents, who expressed appreciation for community involvement. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner encouraged people to quickly report suspicious activities to local authorities.
Castor’s background in law enforcement played a crucial role in identifying the illegal discovery, underscoring her commitment to public safety even when not performing her official duties.
