Terrifying Otter Attack: Survival and Rescue Stories

Jen Royce of Montana recounted her terrifying experience of being attacked by an otter in the Jefferson River. In the August 2 incident, Royce lost about half of her right ear and suffered significant wounds and injuries. The otter bit her on her arms, legs, thighs, ankles, and both ears.

Royce posted on Facebook that she was tubing in the river with other pals when the nasty otter attack occurred.

“I saw one otter right behind my friend before it attacked. I didn’t even have a chance to get the words ‘there is an otter behind you’ out of me before it attacked her,” Royce wrote in her article.

“My friends were bit on the hands and on their bottoms. One friend’s thumb was SHREDDED and she has bite marks all over her body as well,” Royce wrote.

“Without ANY exaggeration, God’s honest truth, I did not think I was going to make it out of that river. I had no clue if my friends were going to make it out. But by the grace of God we did,” Royce said.

