The Perplexing Egg Brain Teaser: 4 or 6?

The brain teaser involves a scenario with six eggs.

Some argue for 4 eggs left due to the actions described in the riddle.

The person shattered two, fried two, and had two eggs.

Advertisement

There are numerous types of brain teasers that will leave you perplexed. A similar query is going widespread on social media. “I have six eggs,” reads the query in a brain teaser provided by Twitter user @PicturesFoIder. I shattered two. I fried two of them. I had two. “How many are there left?” Can you figure out what this question is about?

This post was published on August 2nd. It has been seen over 45.7 million times since it was shared. Many even took to the post’s comments section to give their responses.

“4. 6 eggs broke 2 > fried those same 2 > ate those same 2,” one person wrote. “There are four eggs left.” “Good arguments for both 6 and 4,” said another. 4: began with 6, then the same two eggs were broken, fried, and consumed = 4; or 6: The first statement is written in the present tense. The second statement is in the past tense, explaining how they ended up with 6 (after starting with 8).” A third person added, “6 because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle.” “4 but actually 6 because otherwise you would have written ‘I HAD 6 eggs,'” said a fourth. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Were you successful in resolving it?

Also Read Woman Survives 90-Minute Crocodile Encounter An Indonesian woman, Falmira De Jesus, miraculously survived a terrifying crocodile attack...