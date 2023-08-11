Tuna Addict Man: Wears Juice as Cologne, Eats 15 Cans Weekly

Tyler’s fixation includes a unique habit of smelling tuna constantly, as he openly admits.

Childhood preference for fish over chocolates led to the unexpected addiction, says his mother.

The captivating tale highlights the unexpected depths of unique addictions.

A man from Lawrence, Kansas, nicknamed ‘Tuna Tyler,’ has confessed to a bizarre addiction involving cans of tuna. This peculiar obsession has led him to consume a remarkable 15 cans per week. His story was featured on a recent episode of TLC’s “My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?” In this appearance, Tyler openly discussed his fixation with canned tuna and revealed some astonishing habits.

“I love smelling tuna every day, all the time, all night, any day, every day,” states the fish enthusiast.

“He’s always liked fish. When he was little and most kids during Easter want chocolate in their baskets and things like that, he didn’t eat the chocolate, so we put tuna and cans of sardines because he liked that,” said Mr Tyler’s mother, Ursula.

“I didn’t think it would turn into, you know, where he was smelling it and keeping it and being addicted to it now,” his mother added.

In a video excerpt from the TV show shared on YouTube, Tyler is seen seated at a coffee shop. He retrieves a small can of tuna and a can opener from his pocket. Casting furtive glances around, Mr Tyler cautiously pops open the can and deeply inhales the aroma.

According to the media, Tyler’s obsession goes beyond consumption; he even employs tuna juice as a form of cologne. A video clip from the show portrays him discreetly opening a small can of tuna in a coffee shop, savoring its scent in secrecy. Despite the oddity of his behavior, Tyler’s actions are captivating, drawing the attention of onlookers and coffee shop staff. His story sheds light on the complexities of addiction and the wide range of human behaviors that can captivate our curiosity.

“They call me Tuna Tyler, and I’m addicted to smelling tuna. When people see me smelling tuna out in public, you know, they might think it’s a little bit different, for sure. It might look weird to other people, but to me, I think it’s perfectly fine,” he said.

