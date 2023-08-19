UK Father-Daughter Team Takes Flight Together in Commercial Jet

Both Brian and Becky Morgan work for Jet2.com, a British budget airline.

She’s flown over 170 flights across Europe.

The father-daughter co-piloted flight marked a significant milestone in their personal and professional lives.

In a remarkable demonstration of familial unity and professional accomplishment, Brian and Becky Morgan, a father-daughter pair hailing from Colchester, England, made aviation history by jointly piloting a commercial flight for the first time. Both dedicated employees of the British budget airline Jet2.com, they realized a longstanding aspiration on a flight from London Stansted to Tenerife.

Brian Morgan, a seasoned Jet2.com pilot since 2016, recently achieved the rank of captain after successfully completing his command upgrade. His career trajectory has been not only impressive but also a source of inspiration, especially for his daughter, Becky. Inspired by her father’s unwavering passion for aviation, Becky revealed that it has always been her ‘ultimate dream’ to follow in his footsteps.

Becky Morgan transformed her dream into reality when she successfully completed the airline’s demanding pilot apprentice program. Following her graduation, she joined Jet2.com as a second officer, kickstarting her promising career in aviation. Since then, she has undertaken more than 170 flights to diverse destinations throughout Europe.

Brian Morgan expressed his enthusiasm to the BBC, saying, “It would be incredible to relive this moment and once again share the skies, not just as father and daughter but as colleagues.”

The historic flight, where the father-daughter duo piloted together for the first time, was hailed as a “historic” day by Captain Morgan. This experience left an indelible mark on the Morgans, signifying a significant milestone in both their personal and professional journeys.

