Unforgettable Bengaluru: Woman’s Scooter Adventure with Pet Cat

Unforgettable Bengaluru: Woman’s Scooter Adventure with Pet Cat

  • Bengaluru woman’s scooter ride with cat in backpack goes viral
  • Dubbed a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment on social media
  • Heartwarming scene shows cat enjoying the ride alongside its owner.
In a heartwarming expression of affection for her pet, a woman in Bengaluru has become an internet sensation. A video of her riding a scooter with a cat cozily tucked inside her backpack has gone viral on social media, earning the label of a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ experience.

The video was posted on Twitter by user Anirban Roy Das and has quickly gained substantial popularity. What captivates viewers is the one-of-a-kind scene of a cat peeking out from the backpack, appearing to relish the ride as much as its human partner.

“The most enjoyable commute involves having your furry companions along. Came across this adorable sight, so I recorded it to share with my friends who also have pets. I’m aware it’s not a novel idea, but I witnessed it today. Avoiding the busy @peakbengaluru traffic with some adorable pawed company,” the caption stated

