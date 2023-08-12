Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception Makes Off with Dessert

Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception Makes Off with Dessert

Articles
Advertisement
Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception Makes Off with Dessert

Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception Makes Off with Dessert

Advertisement
  • Uninvited bear crashes Colorado wedding, enjoys dessert feast
  • Humorous Facebook post about bear’s dessert escapade goes viral
  • High school sweethearts set extra place for the unexpected visitor
Advertisement

Not humans, but a bear was the unexpected wedding crasher at the recent nuptials of Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez in Boulder County, Colorado. Amidst the rain on their special day, an uninvited guest, a bear, made a memorable appearance by raiding their dessert table and indulging in all the sweet treats.

Cailyn shared photos on her Facebook page, humorously noting that the bear had joined the celebration by devouring their dessert bar. The couple, who have been together since high school, found themselves setting an extra place for the unexpected visitor. Mr. Martinez shared with ABC News, “It’s quite a unique experience to find a bear helping itself to your dessert table.” Fortunately, security acted swiftly, prompting the bear to leave, and no one was harmed during the incident.

Advertisement

Regrettably, the couple’s cherished desserts, lemon bars and cannolis, were devoured by the bear, leaving them without these treats. Nevertheless, this mishap didn’t go unnoticed on social media, as their post garnered significant engagement with many likes and comments. A lighthearted Facebook user amusingly quipped, “If I had walked in on that, you’d need a spatula to peel me off the ceiling. Lucky I grabbed my slice of cheesecake earlier.” Cailyn responded with a good-natured tone, admitting, “No dessert for us! Haha!”

Also Read

Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs
Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

A man attempted an audacious act of smuggling by hiding 14 live...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story