Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception Makes Off with Dessert

Uninvited bear crashes Colorado wedding, enjoys dessert feast

Humorous Facebook post about bear’s dessert escapade goes viral

High school sweethearts set extra place for the unexpected visitor

Not humans, but a bear was the unexpected wedding crasher at the recent nuptials of Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez in Boulder County, Colorado. Amidst the rain on their special day, an uninvited guest, a bear, made a memorable appearance by raiding their dessert table and indulging in all the sweet treats.

Cailyn shared photos on her Facebook page, humorously noting that the bear had joined the celebration by devouring their dessert bar. The couple, who have been together since high school, found themselves setting an extra place for the unexpected visitor. Mr. Martinez shared with ABC News, “It’s quite a unique experience to find a bear helping itself to your dessert table.” Fortunately, security acted swiftly, prompting the bear to leave, and no one was harmed during the incident.

Regrettably, the couple's cherished desserts, lemon bars and cannolis, were devoured by the bear, leaving them without these treats. Nevertheless, this mishap didn't go unnoticed on social media, as their post garnered significant engagement with many likes and comments. A lighthearted Facebook user amusingly quipped, "If I had walked in on that, you'd need a spatula to peel me off the ceiling. Lucky I grabbed my slice of cheesecake earlier." Cailyn responded with a good-natured tone, admitting, "No dessert for us! Haha!"