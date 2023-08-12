Unruly Passenger Sparks Outrage at Abu Dhabi Airport Lounge

Abu Dhabi Priority Pass Lounge incident prompts concern over decorum

Lack of basic courtesy evident as man disregards family’s explanation

Loud phone conversation leads to spilled food, disrupting lounge atmosphere

In the lively hub of Abu Dhabi International Airport, the Priority Pass Lounge serves as a sanctuary for numerous travelers. Nonetheless, a recent occurrence has marred this reputation, underscoring the significance of upholding proper behavior in communal areas.

A Twitter user by the name of Hims shared a post detailing an incident where a man’s actions left fellow passengers feeling repulsed. This individual, seemingly unaware of basic courtesy, boldly seized a seat that was already occupied, despite being informed by the family and the presence of other vacant seats.

“While I was at the Priority Pass Lounge in Abu Dhabi, I temporarily left my seat to get a drink. During that time, a fellow countryman arrived, ignoring my family’s explanation that the seat was taken and other empty seats were available. He then loudly conversed on the phone, causing food to spill onto the couch and rug. Occasionally, he clapped to remove food from his fingers,” the caption explained.

The man’s inconsiderate actions didn’t end there. He continued with a disruptive phone conversation, disturbing the lounge’s tranquility. His conversation, filled with financial terms, suggested he worked in the finance industry, yet his conduct was anything but professional.

