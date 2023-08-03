Vegan Influencer Passes Away Due to Malnutrition from Raw Fruit Diet

Zhanna Samsonova, also known as Zhanna D’Art, reportedly dies from malnutrition in Malaysia.

Concerns were raised about her extreme raw fruit diet during her Southeast Asia tour.

Experts caution about the potential dangers of nutritionally inadequate eating plans like extreme raw food diets.

Advertisement

Prominent Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova, Known as Zhanna D’Art, Passes Away from Alleged Malnutrition

Zhanna Samsonova, a popular Russian vegan influencer, whose online persona was Zhanna D’Art, has reportedly died in Malaysia due to malnutrition caused by her raw fruit diet.

During her Southeast Asia tour, concerns arose about her health as she followed an extreme “completely raw vegan diet” primarily consisting of exotic fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices.

Some of Samsonova’s friends and family were worried about her diet choices, as she had been subsisting solely on giant sweet jackfruit and durian for the last seven years, both known for their strong odor and custardy meat.

Initial speculation attributed her passing to a “cholera-like infection,” but questions have arisen regarding the potential health risks of her restrictive eating habits.

While some followers debate the cause of her death, experts warn about the potential dangers of nutritionally inadequate eating plans like extreme raw food diets.

Advertisement

Raw food diets can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, which can result in severe health problems, including anemia, nervous system damage, infertility, and heart disease.

Samsonova’s passing echoes previous cases of severe consequences linked to extreme raw food diets, such as the tragic starvation death of a vegan toddler in Florida last year.

As news of her untimely demise spreads, Samsonova’s social media accounts have been flooded with messages of condolences from her large following, highlighting the impact she had on her online community.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video Shows Seagull Eating Squirrel: Surprising Encounter The seagull swallows the squirrel in less than a minute. Experts say...