Video: Daughter Names Son After Step-Dad, He’s Overjoyed

Woman’s heartwarming surprise for stepfather captivates social media.

She names her newborn son after her stepfather who raised her from age five.

Video shared on Good News Movement Instagram page.

A woman surprises her stepfather in the best way possible in a heartwarming video that has won the hearts of many people on social media. She decided to name her son after her stepfather after giving birth to him.

The video was uploaded on the Good News Movement Instagram page. “Her step-dad raised her since she was five,” the page added in the post’s caption. Decades later, she surprises him by naming her son after her stepfather.”

The video begins with the woman giving her stepfather the name of her son. Later, the stepfather can be seen smiling broadly and leaning in to hug her.

Watch the video of the woman:

This post was only a few hours old. It has been seen over six lakh times since it was posted. Over 37,000 people have liked the post.

Many others even took to the post’s comments section to express their feelings. Several folks thought it was a cute video.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “Awww. He’s speechless. Congratulations grandpa.” A second commented, “Love this! So sweet and very special. Congratulations to all of them!”

A third shared, “Wow, this is familiar! My stepdad raised me since I was six. We named our first child after him.” “Cheers to all good stepparents who loved their stepchildren as their own,” expressed a fourth. A fifth said, “That’s beautiful. He’s not her stepdad. He’s her dad!”

