Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along!

Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along!

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along!

Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along!

Advertisement
  • Choreography, synchronized movements, and expressions leave viewers stunned.
  • Uploaded by ‘The Random Girl’ with the caption “Farewell dance 2023.”
  • The students’ passion and enthusiasm for the dance are contagious.
Advertisement

A video of children performing a dance routine to a combination of popular tunes has gone viral. Viewers have been left stunned by their choreography, synchronised movements, and on-point expressions. The students’ passion and enthusiasm for the performance will make you want to get up and dance along.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by ‘The Random Girl’ with the caption “Farewell dance 2023.” “Finally, it’s out here!” says the video’s description. We had hoped for it for years, and it turned out much better than we had hoped. Thank you so much for your kindness.”

The video shows dancers Aditi and Ritika performing on stage to popular Bollywood songs. They begin their performance with the Dostana song Desi Girl then quickly change into black shades to demonstrate some fantastic dancing routines to Kala Chashma. They then dance to many songs, including Chammak Challo, Gori Gori, and Kukkad, before concluding with Taare Gin Gin.

Also Read

Surprising Discovery: Black Bear Napping in Bald Eagle’s Nest!
Surprising Discovery: Black Bear Napping in Bald Eagle’s Nest!

Sleeping black bear found in bald eagle's nest in Alaska. US Fish...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story