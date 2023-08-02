Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along!

Choreography, synchronized movements, and expressions leave viewers stunned.

Uploaded by ‘The Random Girl’ with the caption “Farewell dance 2023.”

The students’ passion and enthusiasm for the dance are contagious.

Advertisement

A video of children performing a dance routine to a combination of popular tunes has gone viral. Viewers have been left stunned by their choreography, synchronised movements, and on-point expressions. The students’ passion and enthusiasm for the performance will make you want to get up and dance along.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by ‘The Random Girl’ with the caption “Farewell dance 2023.” “Finally, it’s out here!” says the video’s description. We had hoped for it for years, and it turned out much better than we had hoped. Thank you so much for your kindness.”

The video shows dancers Aditi and Ritika performing on stage to popular Bollywood songs. They begin their performance with the Dostana song Desi Girl then quickly change into black shades to demonstrate some fantastic dancing routines to Kala Chashma. They then dance to many songs, including Chammak Challo, Gori Gori, and Kukkad, before concluding with Taare Gin Gin.

Also Read Surprising Discovery: Black Bear Napping in Bald Eagle’s Nest! Sleeping black bear found in bald eagle's nest in Alaska. US Fish...