Viral Video: Killer Whales Attacking Whale Shark

Uploaded on June 30 by Ocean Safaris YouTube channel.

Rare and first-time-ever footage of such an encounter.

Video has received over six lakh views and nearly 200 likes.

An orca can be seen initiating a vicious attack on a whale shark in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Ocean Safaris, a YouTube channel, shared the footage. This channel frequently offers videos about aquatic life. The channel noted in the video’s caption, “While swimming with Killer Whales we witnessed a very rare and first time ever video recorded a killer whales attacking a whale shark.”

On June 30, this video was uploaded to YouTube. It has been seen over six lakh times since it was posted. The share has also received almost 200 likes. Many others even took to the post’s comments section to express their opinions.

“Wow!” wrote one user. A fantastic capture! I was scared for you in the water as they were feeding! I’ve always wanted to know how the orcas did it, and now I know.” “The orca looked big compared to the whale shark,” said another. “Was the whale shark a juvenile or an adult?” “I would be freaking out,” a third said, “but kudos for getting this on video.” “Welp,” a fourth added. Another reason to avoid swimming in the ocean. Thanks.”

