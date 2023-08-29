Viral Video: Man’s Attempt to Eat Jellyfish Ends in Pain

A man on a boat attempted to bite a jellyfish.

He claimed that he “needed” to bite the marine creature.

He quickly regretted his mistake and returned the animal to the waters.

People are perplexed after seeing a video of a man attempting to bite into a jellyfish. The video shows a man riding a boat attempting to taste the raw sea monster.

Turgay Erbaş, a YouTube content creator, originally posted the video. It quickly spread to other social media networks. Just like this Instagram post with the caption, “What do you think about that?”

The man is seen in the video standing on a boat with a jellyfish in his hand. The man claims that he “needs” to bite the marine creature.

He does exactly that within moments. However, he quickly regrets his mistake and returns the animal to the waters.

Take a look at this video of a man trying to eat raw jellyfish:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NautiQuiz (@nautiquiz)

On July 4, the video was published. The video has gone viral since it was shared. It has received over 2.4 million views to date, and the figure is only growing. The post has also received numerous likes and comments.

“Okay question, why did he taste? Did he get stung?” asked an Instagram user. “‘What happens after we eat them?’, You don’t eat them!” added another.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” joined a third. “But, why? Why? And again, why?” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man trying to take a bite out of a jellyfish?

