Viral Video: Man’s Speech to Bride’s Daughter at His Wedding

  • A man gives a touching speech to his bride’s daughter at their wedding.
  • The man promises to always protect the child as her father.
  • The video is very emotional and has left many people in tears.
On social media, a video of a guy giving a speech for his bride’s daughter has left many people in tears.

The video, which was shared on an Instagram wedding photography and videography page, shows the man saying loving things to the child after calling her on stage.

“A father’s love,” says the description, which was uploaded alongside the video on Instagram.

The clip begins with the man announcing his intention to do something unconventional.

He then addresses the little child on stage. As the video progresses, he expresses his love for her and promises to always protect her as her father.

In addition, he gives her a ring. The video is even more heartbreaking to watch because of the man’s quivering voice.

The bride is also seen hiding her face in an attempt to suppress her happy tears in the video.

Take a look at this video of the man:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by GoodTime Weddings (@goodtimeweddings)

Here’s what Instagram users are saying:

“Crying for unknown people is definitely my passion,” posted an Instagram user. “PS: You’re an incredible guy,” added another.

“There can never be too many videos like this! Love it!” joined a third. “Most touching clip I have seen in my entire life,” shared a fourth.

“This dad is the best, lucky little girl,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man and his bride’s daughter?

US Reporter’s Sweet Proposal to News Anchor Goes Viral
US Reporter’s Sweet Proposal to News Anchor Goes Viral

Reporter Riley Nagel's heartfelt proposal to news anchor Cornelia Nicholson on live...

