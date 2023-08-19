Viral Video: Ninja’ Cat’s Incredible Hiding Skills Put to the Test

Cat initially eludes detection, showcasing its mastery of concealment.

The cat startles a dog after emerging from its hidden position.

Video captioned “Ninja cat” adds to the intrigue.

Cats are masters of concealment, as evidenced by this video submitted on Reddit. It depicts a cat that is lurking in plain sight.

You may have difficulty locating the cat at the beginning of the movie and may have to wait until it emerges from its hiding place to terrify a dog.

The video is accompanied by a brief but suitable caption: “Ninja cat.” The film begins with a view of a grassy backyard of a house.

In the grassy field, a dog is seen bouncing around. Suddenly, a cat leaps in front of it, and for a little second, the kitten appears out of nowhere.

Only after a second viewing of the video does it become evident that the cat was hiding in the grass.

Take a look at this video:

The video was made available two days ago. It has received about 1,400 upvotes since being shared, and the figure is rapidly climbing. Furthermore, the share has received a large number of comments.

How did Reddit users react to this video!

“Dog is completely nonplussed,” commented a Reddit user. “Ninja cat forgot it was daytime outside or else ninja cat would have definitely done some damage!” joked another.

“If my eyes didn’t deceive me, that cat was Kung-fu fighting,” added a third. “It’s like a law enforcement field training simulator with pop-up bad kitties. The pup maintained excellent tactical control given the blindside ambush,” wrote a fourth.

