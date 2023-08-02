Viral Video Shows Seagull Eating Squirrel: Surprising Encounter

The seagull swallows the squirrel in less than a minute.

Experts say large gulls are omnivorous and will eat anything that fits down their throat.

Netizens express shock and awe at the remarkable encounter.

You’ve probably seen countless video footage of wild and pet animals performing unusual activities while scrolling through your social media sites. Some video clips grab people’s hearts with their sweetness, while others surprise them and give them chills. Like this video, which shows a bird devouring a squirrel in one go, netizens were taken aback.

A seagull stands on the sidewalk with a squirrel in its mouth in the viral video. The hungry bird then gobbles it up, leaving the tail dangling out of its mouth.

The bird swallowed the squirrel in less than a minute and flew away after full its stomach.

Even though squirrel is not one of the seagull’s favourite foods, experts say the gory scene isn’t out of the usual.

“Large gulls are omnivorous,” avian researcher Peter Rock of the University of Bristol told The Guardian. “They’ll eat anything if it fits down their throat.” And, of course, as long as it’s reasonably nutritional,” Rock added.

The remarkable encounter has stunned netizens. Here’s what people thought about the footage of a bird eating a squirrel.

“Bro ate an entire squirrel.” “This is insane!” exclaimed one person. “The only birds I’ve ever hated in my life,” said another. “Savage,” said a third. “This is gross to the point of ridiculous gross,” commented a fourth.

