Visual Test Puzzle: Spot the dolphin at the beach in 6 seconds!

There is a beach scene in the image.

There is also a dolphin hidden in the image.

You have 6 seconds to find the dolphin.

Advertisement

You’re surely aware that solving brain teaser tasks on a daily basis improves your intelligence.

These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills.

Furthermore, these cognitive issues have been shown to improve mood. You can put yourself to the test and enhance your skills while having fun. This is a win-win situation for everyone.

So, today we have a whole new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you.

Today, we’ve prepared a visual test for you. The idea behind this new brain puzzle is straightforward.

You must analyze a photograph and find an object hidden within it. The concealed item could be anything, from clocks and literature to animals, birds, and reptiles.

Advertisement

So, are you ready to put your vision to the test? Let’s get started.

Spot the dolphin in 6 seconds

A beach can be seen in the above image. There are many people on the beach. Some are playing volleyball, while others are sunbathing.

Look again if you believe there are only humans in this image. A dolphin is also concealed somewhere in this image puzzle.

As you are previously aware, your mission is to locate the dolphin on the beach in 6 seconds. So, are you prepared? Get ready to leave. Best wishes, folks.

The solution is supplied at the end of this article. However, do not skip forward to the solution and cheat.

Advertisement

First, try to solve the puzzle on your own; only if you fail may you scroll down to the solution.

Have you discovered the dolphin? We believe your six seconds are up. Let’s look at the solution.

Visual Test Solution

The dolphin is hiding on the shore. Examine it for yourself:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Spot the difference: Can you spot all the differences in 8 seconds? Spot the Difference puzzles challenge your ability to identify disparities in similar...