Woman in Blackface Goes on Offensive Rant at Target Staff

A woman named Ersilia Campbell from Colorado, US, has sparked outrage after a video emerged of her launching an offensive rant at Target staff while wearing blackface. The clip, shared on Twitter, shows Campbell making unhinged rants about “whiteface” and pride flags in the supermarket.

Blackface, a racist practice involving non-black individuals painting their faces dark to caricature black people, has long been condemned. Despite being confronted by staff about her actions, Campbell remained unbothered, citing a past incident involving a black journalist who dressed up in “whiteface” without controversy.

Demanding to see Target’s Pride section, Campbell grew frustrated upon learning that Pride Month had ended in June. She also mentioned being on her way to the post office for a job, suggesting she was unaffected by potential consequences.

Formerly an Operations Supervisor at the United States Postal Service, Campbell was let go in February, and the USPS issued a bulletin identifying her as a trespasser.

Social media users have expressed outrage over her offensive behavior, calling her actions “unhinged.” The incident highlights the need for ongoing efforts to combat racist practices and educate about the harmful impact of such actions.

One user said: “People are completely unhinged. WTF.” Another added: “This woman just destroyed her entire life.” A third commented: “She’s racist and she’s getting the attention she deserves.”

