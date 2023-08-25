Woman’s Kindness to Stray Puppy Touches Hearts Online

Video shows her turning on a tap for the thirsty dog.

A woman’s act of kindness towards a stray puppy has won the attention of many people on social media. Many people have expressed their gratitude to the woman for her good gesture since the video was shared.

The video begins with a stray dog attempting to collect water from a tap. However, there is little progress because the tap is turned off. When a woman joins the scene, she turns on the water for the dog. The dog is taken aback at first, but eventually begins to gulp water. The page Give India shared this video on Instagram. They said in the post’s caption, “Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give.”

This post was published on August 2nd. It has received almost 15,000 likes since it was posted. Several comments have also been left on the share.

“Bohot aacha kaam kia aapne (You did a very nice thing.)” wrote one. “Lots of love and thanks for this girl,” said another. Another said, “God bless you.” “I adore this. “Compassion costs nothing but means everything,” a fourth said. A fifth person remarked, “Thank you for helping the dog.”

