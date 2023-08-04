Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Young Heroes Rescue Terrified Dog in Heartwarming Video

Young Heroes Rescue Terrified Dog in Heartwarming Video

Articles
Advertisement
Young Heroes Rescue Terrified Dog in Heartwarming Video

Young Heroes Rescue Terrified Dog in Heartwarming Video

Advertisement
  • Displaying compassion and caution, they bring the dog to safety on dry land.
  • Shared on Instagram, the video has 7.3 million views.
  • Children hailed as heroes and great role models.
Advertisement

A touching video of two young children doing an amazing act of compassion has gone viral on social media. The children are shown in the video attempting to rescue a terrified dog caught on a tight ledge while risking a flooded street. A strong torrent of filthy water is impeding their progress, making it impossible for the hapless animal to cross unaided.

The touching video was shared on Instagram by Dhanalu Vamshi. It shows the two lads approaching the distraught dog with caution and bringing it to safety on dry land with the utmost care and compassion.

The post has received over 7.3 million views and several comments. People remarked on how fantastic the video was. Many people noted that the lads were not only brave, but also great models of human beings.

Also Read

Viral Video Sparks Concern over Unusual Behavior on Delhi Metro
Viral Video Sparks Concern over Unusual Behavior on Delhi Metro

Woman in a pink suit seen screaming at another woman in a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story