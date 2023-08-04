Young Heroes Rescue Terrified Dog in Heartwarming Video

Displaying compassion and caution, they bring the dog to safety on dry land.

Shared on Instagram, the video has 7.3 million views.

Children hailed as heroes and great role models.

A touching video of two young children doing an amazing act of compassion has gone viral on social media. The children are shown in the video attempting to rescue a terrified dog caught on a tight ledge while risking a flooded street. A strong torrent of filthy water is impeding their progress, making it impossible for the hapless animal to cross unaided.

The touching video was shared on Instagram by Dhanalu Vamshi. It shows the two lads approaching the distraught dog with caution and bringing it to safety on dry land with the utmost care and compassion.

The post has received over 7.3 million views and several comments. People remarked on how fantastic the video was. Many people noted that the lads were not only brave, but also great models of human beings.

