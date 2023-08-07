Zomato CEO’s Heartwarming Friendship Day Surprise

Advertisement
Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, marked Friendship Day with a delightful celebration that pleasantly surprised his followers on the microblogging platform X (previously Twitter). Goyal shared captivating photos as he embarked on a mission to distribute friendship bands and food to the company’s delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers, making the day truly special for everyone involved.

Among the images shared by Deepinder Goyal, one captured him on a Royal Enfield bike, fully prepared to celebrate Friendship Day with individuals connected to the company in various capacities. Holding a collection of friendship bands, he planned to distribute them to delivery executives, customers, and even restaurant partners, symbolizing the spirit of camaraderie and appreciation on this special occasion.

