70-Year-Old Wins £10,000 Monthly Lottery for 30 Years

Doris Stanbridge, a 70-year-old resident of Dorking, England, has experienced a life-altering stroke of luck by winning a lottery that will provide her with £10,000 (approximately Rs 10.37 lakh) each month for the next three decades. This extraordinary win has not only brought her immense joy but has also sparked a newfound determination to live until the age of 100.

Mrs. Stanbridge’s journey to this incredible win began on her 70th birthday when she decided to purchase a lottery ticket. Her decision was influenced by the sight of money spiders in her home, a species believed to bring good fortune. Little did she know that this simple act would transform her life forever. She bought a Set For Life ticket through the National Lottery app, completely unaware of the fortune that awaited her.

The moment of revelation came when Mrs. Stanbridge received an email from the National Lottery over the weekend. Initially, she thought it was a modest £10 prize. However, her excitement soared when she discovered that she had actually won an astonishing £10,000 per month for the next 30 years. In disbelief, she sought a second opinion from her son-in-law before fully comprehending her incredible luck. The official confirmation from the National Lottery arrived the following morning, solidifying her status as a lottery winner.

Reflecting on her remarkable win, Mrs. Stanbridge shared, “It still seems a bit strange when I think about the win and that I will get that money every month for 30 years. It gives me a reason to be around until I am 100!”

Since the win, Mrs. Stanbridge and her husband, Keith, have treated themselves to some well-deserved luxuries, including a new bed and an air fryer. They even enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall with their extended family. The couple’s plans for the future include renovating their 50-year-old home and providing their family with the gift of an overseas vacation. “It will be my grandson’s first trip on an aeroplane. I have been looking at a villa in the country with a pool, and sunshine all the time!” Mrs. Stanbridge excitedly shared.

Mrs. Stanbridge’s life-altering windfall resulted from her participation in the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on August 3rd. That fortunate evening, she matched all the winning numbers: 2, 11, 17, 30, 38, and Life Ball 3, according to the National Lottery announcement.