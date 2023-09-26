A FITNESS freek shared her weight loss dumplings recipe she ate

A TikTok user showed her the secret recipe she ate in her weight loss journey.

A TikTok user showed her the secret recipe she ate in her weight loss journey, in the video she explained that her food is inspired by the smash tacos which she called “so last season.”

She told viewers: “These smash dumplings will be your new favorites and they’re so easy to make and only 67 calories per dumpling.”

“For her first step, Brittany combined 200 grams of extra lean beef mince with a variety of seasonings, after that, you will need two tablespoons of soy sauce, a teaspoon of sesame oil, five grams of sweetener, a tablespoon of raw ginger, a clove of minced garlic, and a teaspoon of rice vinegar”.

She continued: “Spray your pan with oil and place the dumplings meat side down, letting it sizzle away for two minutes until they’re golden brown.

“Flip those dumplings like a pro and add a splash of water to the pan then cover with a lid and let those dumplings get hot and steamy for four minutes.”

She recommended serving the dumplings with chili, spring onion, and your choice of sauce. “Dip and devour, they taste so good,” she told her followers, showing them the 20-minute dumplings. Brittany, who previously lost 44 pounds, regularly shares diet-friendly recipes on her TikTok.

