A women claimed she is very happy with her natural mom body

She shared the post on TikTok, In her post, her mom body was on full display.

In the video she can be seen wearing wore high-waisted jeans.

Jazz appeared to be confident and proud of her body shape.

Advertisement

A TikTok user claims that she is very happy with her natural body and she does not wanted to change he body, this lady has no intention of bowing to any societal pressure to get work done.

She shared the post on TikTok, In her post, her mom body was on full display. In the video she can be seen wearing wore high-waisted jeans, a purple bra top, and a tan leather jacket.

Jazz appeared to be confident and proud of her body shape. “Society is always pressurizing women to alter out bodies to something unrealistic, just to please, just to fit in,” she began.

“But I love my natural mom bod. “It’s not perfect but it’s perfect for me and that’s all that matters.”

People also support her in the Comment section, they loved her attitude.

“It’s perfect,” said one person. Another offered their view: “Ma’am I’d venture to say you don’t listen to society at all.”

Advertisement

“Totally agree with you,” was the response of this woman.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Watch Video: A woman workout video in saree goes viral A video of this woman wearing a pink saree was posted on...