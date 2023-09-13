Astonishing Thunderstorm Footage Captivates Instagram Users

Groom’s reaction to bride’s heartwarming wedding vows goes viral
People’s eyes were wide open after seeing an astonishing footage of a rainstorm from a plane. A user named Param shared the captivating video on Instagram.
“Ever wondered how thunderstorms at 35,000 feet look like?” says the video’s text inlay. The video begins with dazzling flashes of electricity blanketing the sky. Many folks have been taken aback by the thunder.
This piece was published on June 8th. It has received almost 57,000 likes since it was shared. Many individuals even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the video.
“There’s a whole light party going on,” one person wrote.
“This is so scary!” said a second. A third person said, “It’s literally like fireworks in the sky.” A fourth person mentioned, “There’s a concert going on there.” “Someone’s running around with a flashlight in those clouds,” one of the participants joked. “This is absolutely insane,” said a sixth.
