Attaullah Essakhelvi denied the fake rumour about his death 

The singer’s spokesman strongly objects to the musician’s death. According to his spokesman, Attaullah Khan is doing well and has totally recovered. May Allah guide those who promote false information, the speaker added. Fake reports about the death of legendary vocalist Attaullah Khan Essakhelvi emerged on social media.

He stated that such information has been widely disseminated in the past. According to the spokeswoman, Attaullah Khan is now in London.

Rumours concerning the purported death of Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi spread quickly on social media in April 2020. The celebrity had to make a video to assure everyone that he was still alive and well. Three months later, the rumors resurfaced.

The page’s Wikipedia page had also abruptly revealed that he had died on July 7. This led many people to believe that Esakhelvi had died.

Sanwal Essakhelvi, his son, stated that the singer is fine.“Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is well at home. Fake news about my father’s death has been run many times since last year,” he told a media outlet

After the phony news went viral, Esakhelvi also made a video message.“I am fine; I hope all of you also in good spirits,” he said in the video.

Esakhelvi said in the first video dated April 2020. “I’m perfectly fine, as you can see. I was hospitalised last week but that only affected one of my shows. I went on to conduct my Multan show recently. I have another show coming up on April 13 in Dubai.” He added, “I was informed of some of the bizarre rumours circulating on social media. However, I’m extremely grateful to everyone who prayed for my speedy recovery. I couldn’t stand properly while I was receiving this civil award but I can walk just fine now.”

He said at the end of the video. “For those who have spread baseless rumours regarding my death, I bear no ill will towards you. May God guide you towards the right path.”

