Bear hilarious reaction after seeing his reflection in the mirror

There’s a viral video making the rounds on the internet that’s giving people a good laugh. This video, which was posted on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), captures the amusing reaction of a bear when it encounters a mirror in the forest.

The video is captioned, “See how a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest,” and it was shared by a user named Fascinating. In the video, you can see a bear wandering through a thick forest until it suddenly comes across a mirror. The bear appears utterly perplexed by its own reflection and goes on to attack the mirror, mistakenly thinking it’s another animal.

Since being shared just a few hours ago on this social media platform, the video has been viewed by an impressive 14.8 million people, and the view count continues to rise. Many viewers even took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions and thoughts about this humorous encounter.

How a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest. pic.twitter.com/FS780FLqKr — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) September 2, 2023

