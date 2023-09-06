Brain Teaser Test: Find which Emoji is different within 11 secs!

There are 5 emojis of smiling faces.

One of the emojis is different from the others.

You need to find the emoji that is different.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Brain teasers make a simple riddle more fascinating by requiring creative thinking to solve.

These IQ tests are a fun way to find out your intelligence quotient. These brain teasers will assist you in measuring your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while considering the topic.

To solve these kind of brain teasers, you must think differently because the answer will not be directly in front of you.

When completing these brain teasers, you must analyze the problem and come at an answer utilizing analytical skills. So we created an intriguing brain teaser in which you must recognize which emoji is different.

Brain Teaser Test: Find which Emoji is different in the picture within 11 seconds!

In the above image, you must identify which emoji is distinct from the other emojis.

The problem asks, “Can you find the different emoji?” to challenge you to find the unusual emoji.

The image has several happy face emojis. However, there is one emoji that is distinct from the others.

You must carefully examine the image before answering the question, as the answer is simple but complex.

As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you closely examine all of the emojis, you will notice a very minor change in one of them. The emojis all share the same happy expression.

However, if you look at the emoji in the seventh row and sixth column, you will notice a winking emoji with a smiling face.

So, the answer to this entertaining puzzle is that the emoji in the centre with a wink is distinct from the other emojis.

The brain teaser above is a simple test of your intelligence and observation abilities. To solve the puzzle in the allotted time, lateral thinking is required.

However, you’ll be pleased if you can figure out the answer in a matter of seconds. This brain challenge is just another entertaining method to test your intelligence.

Taking a genuine IQ test, on the other hand, is a solid approach to determine your IQ level.

