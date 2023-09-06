Brain Teaser Test: Spot mistake in the Study Table Picture in 7 secs

There is an error in the study table image.

You need to find the error.

To find the error, you need to think outside the box and analyse the situation in a new way.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you like interesting quizzes and riddles, then brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to exercise your analytical side and change the way your brain works.

Such brain tests add a fun task to a simple challenge, making it more fascinating. To find a solution, you must think outside the box and analyse the situation in a new way.

So, we’ve devised an intriguing brain teaser in which you must locate the error buried within the study table image.

Brain Teaser Test: spot the mistake in the Study Table Picture in 7 seconds

You must find the error buried inside the image of a study table in the above image. On the table are various notebooks, a pen, a lock, and the key to the lock. But were you able to see the error in the image?

You must carefully examine the image before answering the question since the answer is simple but complex.

As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

HINT: The error is hidden somewhere in the lock and key.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you must spot the error in the image of a study table. Because the error is more subtle than you might imagine, you may not see it right away. However, after a few moments, you may be able to identify the error in the image.

The error is concealed within the lock and key. The key has a unique pattern. It will not fit into the lock.

This puzzle was a little difficult but simple to solve because it took little time. Mind riddles of this type do not require mathematics skills, but rather are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking.

However, it feels amazing when you figure out the answer in a matter of seconds.

This brain challenge is just another entertaining method to test your IQ. However, taking a genuine IQ test is a good approach to determine your degree of intelligence.

