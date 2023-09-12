Brain Teaser: Which Cup Fills First?

The question is, “Which cup gets filled first?”

Features an image of various cups and tea pouring from a teapot.

The challenge is to determine which cup will be filled first.

To solve a brain teaser that has left others guessing for answers, you must utilize logical reasoning. Are you up to the challenge?

The brain teaser was posted on Instagram by the account’mathcince.’ “Only for geniuses: Which cup gets filled first?” says the question.

The article includes an image of various cups and tea pouring from a teapot. It is now necessary to determine which cup will be filled first. Can you help me with this?

This post was published on September 11th. It has received nearly 500 likes since it was shared. Many people even took to the post’s comments section to provide their solutions. What do you believe is the correct response? Were you successful in resolving it?

Another brain teaser has previously gone viral on social media. Gergely Dudás, better known as Dudolf, shared it. The goal of the problem is to find four apples hidden among the leaves and flowers while avoiding a bunny and a fox.

