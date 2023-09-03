Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Creepy shark found in the sea with human teeth

Creepy shark found in the sea with human teeth

Articles
Advertisement
Creepy shark found in the sea with human teeth

Creepy shark found in the sea with human teeth

Advertisement
  • A remarkable discovery in Australia has left experts puzzled.
  • A massive shark with teeth that resemble those of humans.
  • It’s unlike any shark species previously encountered on Earth.
Advertisement

A remarkable discovery in Australia has left experts puzzled—a massive shark with teeth that resemble those of humans. This extraordinary creature, known as the Hornshark or heterodontus marshallae in Latin, was found lurking approximately 75 feet beneath the water’s surface off the northwest coast of Australia.

What sets this shark apart is its mouth, which contains multiple rows of teeth that bear an uncanny resemblance to human teeth. It’s unlike any shark species previously encountered on Earth.

Researchers from the Australian National Fish Collection (ANFC) conducted an analysis of this enigmatic shark earlier this year. Helen O’Neill, a fish biologist at ANFC, explained, “This order of sharks resembles fossils of long-extinct sharks due to similar morphology, including spines. But we now know they’re not closely related.”

Heterodontiformes, the order to which this shark belongs, boasts a distinctive body shape and features “horns” formed by crests located just above their eyes.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Florida Scuba Diver Rescues Entangled Shark from Reef
Florida Scuba Diver Rescues Entangled Shark from Reef

In a daring act of underwater heroism, a Florida scuba diver rescued...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story