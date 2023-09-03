Creepy shark found in the sea with human teeth

A remarkable discovery in Australia has left experts puzzled.

A remarkable discovery in Australia has left experts puzzled—a massive shark with teeth that resemble those of humans. This extraordinary creature, known as the Hornshark or heterodontus marshallae in Latin, was found lurking approximately 75 feet beneath the water’s surface off the northwest coast of Australia.

What sets this shark apart is its mouth, which contains multiple rows of teeth that bear an uncanny resemblance to human teeth. It’s unlike any shark species previously encountered on Earth.

Researchers from the Australian National Fish Collection (ANFC) conducted an analysis of this enigmatic shark earlier this year. Helen O’Neill, a fish biologist at ANFC, explained, “This order of sharks resembles fossils of long-extinct sharks due to similar morphology, including spines. But we now know they’re not closely related.”

Heterodontiformes, the order to which this shark belongs, boasts a distinctive body shape and features “horns” formed by crests located just above their eyes.

