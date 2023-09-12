Folks start crying after son’s moving speech at his mom’s wedding.

Viewer uses Snapchat filter while watching Jawan in theater
Viewer uses Snapchat filter while watching Jawan in theater. The video was...
The video was posted on Instagram a few hours ago
Shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement, the video captures the son expressing heartfelt sentiments while his mother and stepfather attentively listen to his words.
The video’s caption reads, “Son’s speech for his mom’s wedding: ‘I feel so lucky to stand by Vinny’s side as he marries the love of his life who’s actually the first love of my life.'”
In the video, Jordan introduces himself, saying, “Good Evening, everyone. My name is Jordan. I’m the son of the bride, the best man of the groom, and now officially his stepson.”
He goes on to share his deep sense of gratitude as Vinny, the groom, marries the love of his life, who also happens to be Jordan’s first love.
The video was posted on Instagram a few hours ago and has already garnered over 650,000 views and counting. It has also received more than 52,200 likes and a multitude of comments from touched viewers.
Here are some of the reactions to this heartwarming video: “I’m not the mom and I’m crying,” commented one individual.
Another added, “I can’t handle it!”
“Shout out to all the stepdads who stepped up and raised us,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “We need more Jordans in the world! And oh, we need more Vinnys! But oh mama, we need more like you! God bless you all!”
“He’s got a beautiful heart! And I’m sure his mama played a big role in it. GOD bless their new family,” wrote a fifth.
A sixth remarked, “Sweetest speech ever!”
