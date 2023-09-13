Advertisement
Instagram Brain Teaser: Can You Solve the Mystery Number?

  • Instagram brain teaser with three clues to find a four-digit number.
  • The teaser asks for the sum of all the divisors.
  • Two of the divisors are given: 43 and 47.
A brain teaser uploaded on Instagram has many glued to their devices. It has three indications that must be used to find a four-digit number. The brain teaser asks, “Can you find the sum of all the divisors?”

“Can you answer it?” asks @mathspuzzle on Instagram while offering a mental teaser on the meta-owned network.

The brain teaser consists of four empty boxes, and the player must guess the numbers that fit correctly. The four-digit number has four divisors in total, two of which are 43 and 47. Can you solve this mathematical puzzle?

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TeacherUncle (@mathspuzzles)

The brain teaser was originally shared on Instagram. It has subsequently received thousands of views and likes. It has also elicited a flurry of comments from puzzle fans.

