Instagram Brain Teaser: Can You Solve the Mystery Number?

Instagram brain teaser with three clues to find a four-digit number.

The teaser asks for the sum of all the divisors.

Two of the divisors are given: 43 and 47.

A brain teaser uploaded on Instagram has many glued to their devices. It has three indications that must be used to find a four-digit number. The brain teaser asks, “Can you find the sum of all the divisors?”

“Can you answer it?” asks @mathspuzzle on Instagram while offering a mental teaser on the meta-owned network.

The brain teaser consists of four empty boxes, and the player must guess the numbers that fit correctly. The four-digit number has four divisors in total, two of which are 43 and 47. Can you solve this mathematical puzzle?

The brain teaser was originally shared on Instagram. It has subsequently received thousands of views and likes. It has also elicited a flurry of comments from puzzle fans.

