Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio

Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio

Articles
Advertisement
Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio

Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio

Advertisement
  • Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio.
  • Rubio expressed both the challenges and blessings of his extended stay.
  • He shared his hope to reach a milestone of 365 days in space.
Advertisement

US astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a new milestone this week by surpassing the previous record for the longest in-orbit mission by an American, spending over 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as reported by Science Alert.

Rubio, a trained doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed both the challenges and blessings of his extended stay on the ISS during a live chat with NASA. He shared his hope to reach a milestone of 365 days in space, which he believes would be a significant achievement for the nation.

The previous record of 355 days in space, set by Mark Vande in 2022, has now been exceeded by Rubio. However, the record held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 days in space, remains untouched.

Rubio is set to spend a total of 371 days in orbit by the time he returns to Earth on September 27.

Last year, Rubio and two cosmonauts faced a challenging situation when they stayed on a Russian Soyuz rocket for six months after it suffered a leak due to a meteorite impact.

The rocket, originally intended as an emergency escape vessel, was returned to Earth by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and a replacement rocket was sent up without a crew.

Advertisement

Rubio and his colleagues successfully completed their mission to replace the original crew scheduled to travel to the ISS on the second rocket.

During his time in space, Rubio has had the opportunity to witness 28 different crews, comprising individuals from various nationalities, come and go.

He described the experience of living and conducting experiments in low Earth orbit, emphasizing that sometimes the focus on work can cause astronauts to forget to appreciate the breathtaking view and the sensation of floating.

Rubio also mentioned the challenges of living in the cramped quarters of the ISS, comparing it to a five-bedroom house.

The US record for the most days in space over a lifetime is held by former astronaut Peggy Whitson, with 675 days.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Man arrested for groping reporter on live TV in Spain
Man arrested for groping reporter on live TV in Spain

A video was shared on social media showing a man behaving inappropriately...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story