Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio.

US astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a new milestone this week by surpassing the previous record for the longest in-orbit mission by an American, spending over 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as reported by Science Alert.

Rubio, a trained doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed both the challenges and blessings of his extended stay on the ISS during a live chat with NASA. He shared his hope to reach a milestone of 365 days in space, which he believes would be a significant achievement for the nation.

The previous record of 355 days in space, set by Mark Vande in 2022, has now been exceeded by Rubio. However, the record held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 days in space, remains untouched.

Rubio is set to spend a total of 371 days in orbit by the time he returns to Earth on September 27.

Last year, Rubio and two cosmonauts faced a challenging situation when they stayed on a Russian Soyuz rocket for six months after it suffered a leak due to a meteorite impact.

The rocket, originally intended as an emergency escape vessel, was returned to Earth by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and a replacement rocket was sent up without a crew.

Rubio and his colleagues successfully completed their mission to replace the original crew scheduled to travel to the ISS on the second rocket.

During his time in space, Rubio has had the opportunity to witness 28 different crews, comprising individuals from various nationalities, come and go.

He described the experience of living and conducting experiments in low Earth orbit, emphasizing that sometimes the focus on work can cause astronauts to forget to appreciate the breathtaking view and the sensation of floating.

Rubio also mentioned the challenges of living in the cramped quarters of the ISS, comparing it to a five-bedroom house.

The US record for the most days in space over a lifetime is held by former astronaut Peggy Whitson, with 675 days.

